Capture in San Benito: Top Ten Fugitive Jose Angel Leal Arrested

High-Profile Arrest in San Benito: DPS’s Most Wanted Fugitive Captured

In a significant law enforcement operation, San Benito police have successfully apprehended Jose Angel Leal, who was listed as one of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s ten most wanted fugitives. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop when Leal was found driving a stolen vehicle.

The Arrest Details

Leal was pulled over by local police for what appeared to be a routine check. However, the situation escalated quickly when officers discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen. Further investigation revealed that Leal was carrying a false identification, leading to immediate suspicions regarding his background.

Background and Charges

A quick check of records confirmed that Leal had an active warrant for his arrest. He has been a sought-after individual by the DPS, making this capture a significant win for law enforcement. Following his arrest, Leal was charged with providing false information to police officers. He received a bond set at $5,000.

Implications of the Arrest

This arrest sheds light on the effectiveness of routine police stops and the importance of vigilance in law enforcement operations. It also highlights the ongoing efforts by Texas law enforcement to track down and capture individuals on the most wanted list, ensuring community safety and upholding law and order.

Community Response

The San Benito community has expressed relief at the news of the arrest. Local authorities have reassured residents that they remain committed to vigorous law enforcement and the pursuit of individuals who pose a threat to public safety.

Further Information

For more details on this case or for updates on other most wanted fugitives in Texas, residents can visit the Texas DPS website or contact the San Benito Police Department directly. The cooperation between state and local law enforcement remains crucial in addressing crime effectively.

For more information about crime prevention and public safety, please visit:

The arrest of Jose Angel Leal not only marks a significant achievement for San Benito police but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to safety and justice in Texas.

A Step Towards Safer Communities

To report suspicious activity or for inquiries, residents can contact the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880. Your active participation helps maintain safety and security in our community.