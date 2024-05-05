Maintenance Impact: Edinburg Residents Prepare for Two-Day Water Outage

The City of Edinburg is urging residents to prepare for a planned water outage that will impact multiple neighborhoods over a two-day period starting on May 6th. The outage is a direct result of contractors performing essential water main repairs to ensure the long-term reliability of the city’s water infrastructure.

According to officials, the first phase of the disruption will take place on May 6th from 8 PM to midnight, affecting homes west of McIntyre Street and West University between North Sugar and North Montevideo. The second phase, scheduled for May 7th from 9 AM to 1 PM, will impact areas north of Montevideo between West University and west of Kuhn.

The City of Edinburg advises all affected residents to store enough water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes ahead of time. “We encourage all residents in the affected areas to fill up their containers and ensure they have sufficient supplies,” a city representative stated, emphasizing the importance of being prepared. “We know these interruptions can be inconvenient, but they are crucial to improving the quality of water services in Edinburg.”

For accurate and updated information about the maintenance and outages, the public is encouraged to visit the City of Edinburg’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfEdinburgGovernment. By staying informed and planning ahead, residents can better handle the temporary disruption while helping contractors complete these essential repairs efficiently.

The City of Edinburg extends gratitude to all residents for their patience and cooperation in this critical infrastructure upgrade