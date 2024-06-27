Local Authorities Warn: Unsupervised Teens at Higher Risk for Crime

Summer Safety: Hidalgo County Urges Parents to Keep Teens Busy

As summer vacations kick into high gear, Hidalgo County authorities are stressing the importance of parental awareness and involvement in their children’s activities. This advice comes after several recent incidents involving minors that have highlighted the potential dangers of unsupervised free time.

Recent Incidents Raise Concerns

The push for increased parental vigilance follows a series of troubling events. On Sunday, June 16th, Mission Police Department (PD) officers were on the lookout for five suspects, including two minors, who vandalized the Mission Event Center. The incident resulted in damage to streets, signs, and the center’s parking lot.

Arturo Flores, a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department, commented on the issue: “When individuals don’t have nothing to do, especially when schools are done, they tend to do dumb stuff. But anything they do has consequences. This is just one example.”

Just a day later, on Monday, two teenagers were arrested following their involvement in a shooting that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. Both teens are being charged as adults in this case.

Expert Advice for Parents

In light of these events, Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios offered crucial advice to parents: “Communicate with your children. If you need to track them, track them through their phones just to have peace of mind that they’re okay. Talk to them. Communicate with them, making sure they’re busy. A busy child does not get in trouble. Involve them with activities, either with the Boys and Girls Club or school activities. That’s always a big plus.”

Palacios also emphasized the importance of monitoring for troubling behaviors, such as frequently arriving home late and forming friendships that cause family conflicts.

Keeping Teens Engaged

Authorities recommend several strategies for keeping teenagers engaged and out of trouble. Encouraging participation in structured activities, such as sports, arts programs, or volunteering, can provide a productive outlet for their energy. Additionally, parents are advised to monitor their children’s electronic devices, clothing, and bedroom for any signs of concerning behavior.

Conclusion

As summer continues, Hidalgo County authorities are urging parents to take an active role in their children’s lives to prevent incidents of crime and ensure their safety. The message is clear: keeping teens busy with positive activities can make a significant difference.