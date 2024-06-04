Summer Safety: Mission PD Reminds Teens of Legal Consequences

Mission PD Issues Summer Warnings to Teens

As summer vacation begins and schools let out, local authorities are issuing stern warnings to teenagers about the potential legal consequences of breaking the law. With more free time on their hands, teens are reminded to respect curfews and public space regulations to avoid getting into trouble.

“Nothing good happens after midnight,” cautioned Mission PD Public Information Officer Art Flores. This warning comes as teens prepare for the long summer days ahead. Public spaces such as parks have specific hours that must be adhered to, and any violations could lead to legal repercussions.

“Kids sometimes have no place to go, but many times they go to parks and other public spaces,” Flores explained. “We need to remember that every park closes at a certain time, and these hours are posted on signs.”

Flores emphasized that teens caught engaging in criminal activities will face serious consequences. “Any criminal mischief, any thefts, anything that has to do with crime – they’re considered adults, and they can be arrested and sent to county. Anybody at the age of 16, of course, are juveniles, and they can also be in trouble with the juvenile detention center,” he added.

The warning follows a recent incident where Mission PD sought community assistance to locate four teens who vandalized a Christian school. This was not the first time the Christian campus had been targeted, highlighting a recurring issue with teen misbehavior in the area.

Flores stressed the importance of respecting private property and public buildings. “If you know the building is closed, it’s not open to the public. Do not enter the building. It’s called criminal trespass. Depending on what you do to that building, the consequences can be severe.”

Although Flores could not provide more details on the vandalism case, he mentioned that the investigation remains partially open. The reminder to parents is clear: they are responsible for their children’s actions and could also face consequences if their children break the law.

Authorities are urging the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities. If you see anything unusual, contact your local police department to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone.

Parents and teens are encouraged to discuss these warnings and understand the importance of following the law, especially during the summer months when the temptation to engage in mischief might be higher. The Mission PD’s proactive approach aims to prevent incidents before they occur and maintain peace and safety in the community.