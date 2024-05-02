Emergency Evacuation in Alamo Due to Major Gas Leak on North 13th Street

Major Gas Leak Triggers Evacuation in Alamo Neighborhood

Earlier today, a significant gas leak prompted the emergency evacuation of several residents in the Alamo area, specifically near North 13th Street just off Ridge Road. The incident called for an immediate response from Alamo firefighters and personnel from the Texas Gas Company, who are currently on the scene working diligently to repair the leak.

The leak was reported in the early hours of the morning, leading to a swift evacuation to ensure the safety of the residents in the vicinity. “Our primary concern is the safety of the residents and the emergency crews on the scene. We are working closely with the Texas Gas Company to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible,” an Alamo Fire Department spokesperson stated.

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and there has been no indication of how long the repair work is expected to take or when it will be safe for residents to return to their homes. The area has been cordoned off, and local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Residents affected by the evacuation are urged to stay clear of the area until it is declared safe. The Alamo Fire Department is keeping the community informed through regular updates.

For residents seeking further information and updates on the situation, please refer to the City of Alamo’s official website.