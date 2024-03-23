Justice Served: Step Grandparent Sentenced to 25 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

In a significant legal victory, the 103rd District Court has sentenced Jose Espinoza to 25 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. The Honorable Judge Janet L. Leal presided over the case, where a jury found Espinoza guilty of two additional counts of indecency with a child by contact.

The week-long jury trial concluded with Espinoza being sentenced to 20 years for each indecency charge, all to run concurrently with the 25-year sentence for continuous sexual abuse. The defendant was the step grandparent to the child victims, exploiting his access to them to commit the heinous acts.

Espinoza was the step grandparent to the child victims and used his access to them to sexually abuse them., confirmed the District Attorney Luis V. Saenz