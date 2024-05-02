Juan Lopez Arraigned for Assault with a Vehicle and Drug Possession in Alamo

Alamo Driver Arraigned After Hit-and-Run; Faces Multiple Serious Charges

Earlier today, Juan Lopez, a resident of Alamo, was formally arraigned and faced serious charges in connection to a hit-and-run incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. Lopez is accused of intentionally running over an individual, then evading and resisting arrest, and was found in possession of drugs at the time of his capture.

During his court appearance, Lopez was charged with operating a vehicle as a deadly weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of drugs. The court has set his total bail at approximately $100,000, reflecting the severity of the accusations against him.

The incident has caused considerable concern in the community, particularly as the victim of the hit-and-run is currently recovering from injuries sustained in the attack. Details on the victim’s condition have been kept private, but they are reported to be stable.

Lopez is now being held at the Hidalgo County Jail as he awaits further legal proceedings. The case has drawn attention to issues of road safety and crime in the area, prompting local authorities to reassure the public about ongoing efforts to maintain security and justice.

Residents of Alamo and surrounding communities are encouraged to stay informed about this case and to support efforts to enhance safety and security in their areas.

For more information on this case and other local news, please visit Hidalgo County’s official website.