House Fire in McAllen Contained by Fire Crews; No Residents Injured

McAllen Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Home

Fire crews in McAllen responded to a house fire earlier this evening, successfully containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to nearby homes. The McAllen Fire Department received a call about the fire around 7 PM, prompting an immediate response to the scene near the 2300 block of U Pass.

Incident Details

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames. McAllen Fire Department officials reported that the house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

“We did have a little bit of a challenge protecting the two houses to the right and left of it, but our firefighters were able to protect those homes. The fire did not jump to those properties,” a fire official stated.

Fire Containment Efforts

Thanks to the quick actions of the firefighters, the blaze was contained, and the neighboring homes were spared from damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Community Response

The incident has drawn significant attention from the local community, highlighting the importance of fire safety and the dedicated efforts of the McAllen Fire Department. Residents have expressed relief that no one was injured and that the fire did not spread to other properties.