Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Assault Suspect Waldo Flores Jr.

Urgent Search for Assault Suspect in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Waldo Flores Jr., a man wanted for assault. Flores is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and standing five feet seven inches tall. The 29-year-old suspect was last seen in the City of Mission, sparking concerns and a county-wide alert.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of community cooperation in locating Flores and ensuring public safety. “We are asking anyone who may have seen Mr. Flores or knows of his whereabouts to come forward,” stated a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. “Information from the public is invaluable in helping us resolve such cases swiftly.”

To facilitate a confidential reporting process, the Sheriff’s Office assures that all calls will be treated anonymously. Community members who have any information related to Waldo Flores Jr. are encouraged to contact the authorities immediately by dialing (956) 383-8114.

This call for public assistance underlines the community’s role in supporting law enforcement efforts to maintain safety and order. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to resolving this case and ensuring that justice is served.

Residents of Mission and surrounding areas are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as part of their civic duty to help keep their community safe.

For further updates on this case, please visit the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office website.