Hidalgo County Authorities Seek Help Locating Assault Suspect

Authorities in Hidalgo County are requesting the community’s assistance in locating a man wanted for an assault and family violence charge. The suspect, 27-year-old Fernando Hernandez, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, eight inches tall.

Suspect Description

Fernando Hernandez is wanted by police for his involvement in an assault and family violence incident. He is known to have black hair, brown eyes, and stands at a height of five feet, eight inches.

Call for Public Assistance

The Hidalgo County Police Department urges anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be reported to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. Callers can remain anonymous, ensuring their privacy and safety while assisting in the apprehension of the suspect.

Community Safety

This appeal for public assistance underscores the importance of community involvement in maintaining safety and justice. The Hidalgo County Police Department appreciates the public’s cooperation and support in locating Fernando Hernandez and ensuring the safety of all residents.

If you have any information about Fernando Hernandez, please contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. Your call will remain anonymous, and your assistance could be crucial in resolving this case.

For further updates on this case and other local news, stay tuned to Fox News.

URLs