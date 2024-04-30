Help Zandra Walk Again: Local Survivor Shares Harrowing Tale of Loss and Hope

Zandra Guerrero’s Battle: A Life Forever Changed by Drunk Driving

Every day, 37 lives are lost to drunk driving crashes in the United States, a stark statistic that finds a personal story in Zandra Guerrero, who survived a devastating accident that altered her life irrevocably. Twenty-four years ago, in Los Fresno, Zandra’s world turned upside down due to a drunk driver’s reckless decision.

The driver, attempting to evade a police checkpoint, lost control and crashed near where Zandra was standing, leading to severe injuries that resulted in the loss of her legs. “I was declared dead for 12 minutes. My life as a sports teacher in Monterrey ended that day,” Zandra recounted the life-changing moment.

Since the accident, not only Zandra but her entire family has faced profound changes. The strain of her injuries led to a divorce, and she now relies heavily on her four children, especially since her prosthetic legs stopped functioning, forcing her to use electric scooters.

Despite these challenges, Zandra’s spirit remains unbroken. “I don’t want to cause pity, but living a new life with such disabilities is hard,” she shared. A foundation in Florida has stepped forward, offering to help with new prosthetics, but financial barriers remain. About $1,500 is needed to cover the medical expenses.

The Guerrero family has initiated several fundraising efforts to support Zandra’s journey to mobility. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help Zandra Take Her First Steps Again” and are organizing a local food sale in collaboration with Wing Barn, where part of the proceeds will help fund Zandra’s new prosthetics.

The community’s support is crucial in these efforts. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so through the GoFundMe page or participate in the fundraising events. For more information or to order a $10 food plate, please contact Zandra at (956) 590-8788.

Zandra’s story is a powerful reminder of the consequences of drunk driving and the resilience of the human spirit in facing life’s toughest challenges.