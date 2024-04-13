Aftermath of a Tragedy: Drunk Driver Faces 40 Years for Deadly 2018 EMS Collision

A Grave Reminder: The Long-lasting Consequences of Drunk Driving

On a cold December night in 2018, a decision to drive under the influence irrevocably changed the lives of several families in Edinburg, Texas. Mitchell Garcia Trevino, whose impaired judgment led to the tragic deaths of Felipe Worth Jr. and Delia Cortinas, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following his conviction on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The incident, which involved Trevino crashing his Ford F-250 head-on into an EMS ambulance, not only resulted in fatalities but also left Andrea Rodriguez, the widow of Felipe Worth and a fellow EMS first responder, with permanent brain damage. Last Friday, justice was served when a Hidalgo County jury delivered a verdict reflective of the severity of Trevino’s actions.

The Legal Ramifications

Under Texas law, intoxication manslaughter involving an emergency vehicle is classified as a first-degree felony, carrying a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison. Trevino’s 40-year sentence falls within this range, highlighting the legal system’s stance on drunk driving, especially when it results in such catastrophic outcomes.

“Getting behind the wheel drunk is a life-changing choice,” remarked a victim specialist from Mothers Against Drunk Drivers during the trial. This case serves as a somber example of the extensive consequences of such reckless decisions—not only for the victims and their families but also for the perpetrator.

The Ripple Effect of Drunk Driving

The crash has left a void in the Edinburg community, particularly among the first responder community to which both Worth and Rodriguez belonged. The sentencing brings closure to some extent, but the scars will remain. The families of the victims have expressed hope that this case will serve as a deterrent to potential drunk drivers.

“Your choice is forever,” stated the families in a poignant message following the verdict. They hope their tragedy will remind others of the irreversible damage that driving under the influence can cause.

Call to Action

As this case concludes, it serves as a crucial reminder of the dangers of drunk driving. The community, legal authorities, and advocacy groups like Mothers Against Drunk Drivers continue to work tirelessly to educate the public about these risks.

For more information on DUI laws and prevention, visit:

This tragic event underscores a vital message: the decision to drive drunk can have fatal consequences that extend far beyond the driver’s own life. It is a community’s collective responsibility to prevent such tragedies by making informed, responsible choices.