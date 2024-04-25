South Texas Health System Honors Local Organ Donors: Lives Saved and Changed

A Tribute to Life: South Texas Health System Celebrates Organ Donors

This morning, the South Texas Health System hosted a poignant ceremony to honor local organ donors as part of Donate Life Month, emphasizing the life-altering impact of organ donations on recipients and their families.

The Lifesaving Power of Donation

Health experts at the ceremony highlighted a somber statistic: approximately 16 people die each day in the United States waiting for an organ transplant. This stark reality underscores the urgent need for more individuals to consider becoming organ donors.

Among those in attendance was Shantel Garza, whose family experienced the life-saving benefits of organ donation firsthand. When Shantel was just ten months old, she received a donor organ that saved her life. Nineteen years later, she is a vibrant testament to the power of organ donation. “If you ever have the chance to become a donor, I encourage you to take it,” Shantel shared at the event. “You can save up to eight lives just by deciding to donate.”

Personal Stories of Hope and Healing

The ceremony also featured Lizet Valdez, who donated part of her liver to her father a decade ago, a selfless act that spared him from continued dialysis. Lizet’s decision brought her family closer and gave them a renewed appreciation for life. “At first, I didn’t realize how profound an impact it would have on all of us,” Lizet reflected. “It’s different when you know that it could be in your hands to save a life.”

Both Shantel and Lizet are advocates for organ donation, urging the public to register as donors. Their stories highlight the dual benefit of organ donation: saving lives and providing donors and their families with a deep sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Join the Cause

As the event concluded, health system officials and participants emphasized the simple steps individuals can take to become organ donors. By registering, potential donors make a pledge that could one day turn into the gift of life for someone in dire need.

How You Can Help

Interested in making a difference? Registering as an organ donor is a straightforward process that can have an immeasurable impact. For those considering this generous act, visit Organ Donor Registry to sign up and possibly become someone’s hero.

As Donate Life Month continues, South Texas Health System and its community partners remain dedicated to promoting awareness and increasing the number of registered organ donors in the region. Every name added to the donor list brings hope to families waiting for a miracle.