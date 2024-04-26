Family of Roberto Rios Files Lawsuit Against Driver Involved in Fatal San Juan Crash

Family Takes Legal Action Following Tragic Accident

The family of Roberto Rios, who tragically lost his life in a fatal crash in San Juan last month, is pursuing legal action against Carlos Manuel Garcia Sancho, the driver implicated in the accident. This decision comes as the family seeks justice and accountability for the untimely loss of their beloved Roberto.

Incident Details and Charges

Carlos Manuel Garcia Sancho, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter following the March 26th crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Roberto Rios. Sancho is also facing a charge of collision involving a death, with his bond set at $250,000.

Motivation for Legal Action

The family’s attorney highlighted Carlos Manuel Garcia Sancho’s history of DWI charges and reckless driving behavior, emphasizing the need to hold him accountable for his actions. “Within a matter of a four-month period of time, this gentleman had three accidents, three of them DWI,” remarked the attorney. The family seeks justice and closure through the pursuit of legal recourse against Sancho.

Call for Public Assistance

Carlos Manuel Garcia Sancho is currently held at the Hidalgo County Jail without bail. The family’s attorney urges the public to come forward with any information relevant to the case, encouraging individuals to contact the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-20400.

Pursuit of Justice

As the legal process unfolds, the family of Roberto Rios remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice for their beloved son and brother. Their decision to file a lawsuit against Carlos Manuel Garcia Sancho reflects their determination to hold him accountable for his actions and seek closure in the wake of this devastating loss.