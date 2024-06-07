Lawsuit Filed After Fatal Drunk Driving Accident on Queen Isabella Causeway

Family of Drunk Driving Victim Files Lawsuit Against Driver and Enablers

The family of Mariah Desiree Enriquez, who was tragically killed over the weekend by a drunk driver, has filed a lawsuit seeking to hold the driver, Hugo Lara, and any other individuals who enabled his intoxicated state accountable for her death. The incident occurred on Saturday when Enriquez, 20, was hit head-on by Lara, who was driving the wrong way on the Queen Isabella Causeway.

The lawsuit highlights that the 48-year-old Lara had two prior DWI arrests and a history of assaulting two peace officers. As part of the legal action, a restraining order has been issued against Lara, who is currently being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The Enriquez family is determined to seek justice for Mariah and ensure that those responsible for enabling Lara’s intoxicated state are held accountable. The legal action underscores the need for stricter measures and accountability to prevent such tragic incidents.

The fatal crash on the Queen Isabella Causeway has brought attention to the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating impact it can have on innocent lives. The Enriquez family, along with their legal representatives, aims to send a strong message about the consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of preventing repeat offenses.

As the case progresses, the community and authorities will be watching closely to see how the legal proceedings unfold. The lawsuit represents not only a quest for justice for Mariah but also a broader call to action to address the ongoing issue of drunk driving and its devastating effects.

For more information on the case and updates on the legal action, stay tuned to local news outlets and official announcements.

