FBI Warns of Mexican Cartel Scams Targeting American Timeshare Owners

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning about a new scam tactic employed by Mexican cartels, targeting American timeshare owners. According to the FBI, part-time property owners are being persuaded to pay large sums of money under the pretense that the payments are for their timeshare properties.

The agency has highlighted that these scams frequently victimize older Americans. The scammers conduct thorough research on their targets, crafting fake documents that appear to come from reputable institutions, thereby deceiving the victims into trusting them.

“The money collected from these scams is increasingly going toward funding violent cartel activity in Mexico,” an FBI spokesperson stated. The scammers utilize a combination of traditional sales tactics and sophisticated cyber-enabled fraud strategies to perpetrate these crimes.

Authorities emphasize the importance of vigilance and caution among timeshare owners, particularly older individuals, who are often the primary targets of these schemes. The FBI advises timeshare owners to verify the authenticity of any communication related to their properties and to be wary of unsolicited requests for payments.

For more information and to report suspicious activity, timeshare owners are encouraged to contact the FBI or visit their official website.

