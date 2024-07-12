Harassment Arrest: Cameron County Man Detained After Months on the Run

Cameron County Man Arrested for Threats Against Wife After Months on the Run

On Tuesday, local authorities detained Jaime Cerda Rivera, a 49-year-old Cameron County man wanted for making threats against his wife. Rivera had been evading capture since October 2023 after leaving a threatening voicemail on his wife’s cell phone. In the message, he stated his intention to shoot and kill her.

Rivera’s arrest marks the end of a months-long manhunt. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, which had been pursuing Rivera since the incident, was able to apprehend him with the help of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Rivera was picked up and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of harassment by threat.

The Incident and Warrant Issuance

The case against Rivera began in September 2023 when he left the threatening voicemail. Due to his past history of violence against his family, investigators deemed the threat credible and took immediate action. On October 10, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Rivera for the offense of harassment by threat. The warrant (2023-XARW-380) was a crucial step in the effort to bring Rivera to justice and ensure the safety of his wife.

Despite the issuance of the warrant, Rivera managed to evade capture for several months. The authorities’ persistence, however, paid off when they received information that Rivera was being detained at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Arrest and Booking

On July 9, 2024, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies acted on the information provided and successfully took Rivera into custody. He was then transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, Texas, where he was booked on the outstanding warrant.

Sheriff’s Deputies emphasized the importance of community cooperation in such cases. “Public safety is our top priority, and with the community’s help, we were able to locate and detain Jaime Cerda Rivera,” said a spokesperson for the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Community Impact and Legal Consequences

Rivera’s arrest serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of making threats and committing acts of domestic violence. Harassment by threat is a severe charge that carries significant legal repercussions. If convicted, Rivera could face substantial prison time, fines, and other penalties.

Local authorities urge anyone experiencing threats or violence to seek help immediately. Resources are available for victims of domestic violence, including hotlines and shelters, to provide support and protection.

For more information on this case and resources for domestic violence victims, visit the official websites of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and related organizations.