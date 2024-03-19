Bravery in Action: Donna Firefighters Prevent Spread of Bedroom Fire

Donna Firefighters Swiftly Contain Bedroom Blaze: No Injuries Reported

Last night, on March 19, 2024, the City of Donna Fire Department demonstrated their skill and efficiency as they were called to service a reported fire in a bedroom. Fire personnel responded promptly and were able to contain the fire to a single bedroom, preventing it from spreading further.

The residents of the home were safely evacuated, with one child being transported to a children’s hospital purely as a precautionary measure. Fire Chief D. Simmons confirmed that there were no injuries reported to either the fire personnel or the residents of the home.

The quick response and effective containment of the fire by the Donna Fire Department highlight their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. Their heroic efforts prevented what could have been a tragic incident and serves as a testament to the importance of a well-trained and responsive fire service.

The community of Donna can rest assured knowing that their fire department is always ready to act swiftly in times of crisis. For more information on fire safety and prevention, visit the Donna Fire Department‘s official website.

Stay updated on local news and safety alerts by checking out foxrgv.tv.