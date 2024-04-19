Join the Fight Against Child Abuse: Buckner International Hosts ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ in Mission

Mission Rallies Against Child Abuse: Buckner International Leads the Charge

In an effort to combat child abuse and raise community awareness, Buckner International is hosting the “Pinwheels for Prevention Festival and Walk” at the Rio Grande Children’s Home in Mission. This vital event not only highlights the ongoing fight against child abuse but also fosters community solidarity in protecting its most vulnerable members.

Alarming Statistics Prompt Action

The urgency of this event is underscored by the troubling statistics from the Department of Family and Protective Services, which recorded over 14,000 cases of child abuse and neglect in the region in 2022 alone. These numbers are a stark reminder of the challenges many children face in silence.

A Day of Awareness and Enjoyment

Scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 5:30 PM, the festival is set to offer a blend of educational resources and family-friendly activities. Attendees will have access to vital information on recognizing signs of abuse and learning how to help children in distress.

Engaging Activities for a Cause

In addition to its educational purpose, the event promises plenty of entertainment. With an array of food options, games, and raffle prizes, the festival aims to provide a fun and engaging atmosphere for all ages. These activities not only serve to bring the community together but also to create a supportive environment where families can learn and grow together.

Get Involved

The “Pinwheels for Prevention” event is free to the public, emphasizing Buckner International’s commitment to accessibility and community engagement. For those interested in learning more about the event or how to contribute to the cause, contact details are provided at the Rio Grande Children’s Home.

Further Information

For additional resources on child abuse prevention or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit:

As the community of Mission comes together to address this critical issue, the “Pinwheels for Prevention” festival stands as a beacon of hope and action, signaling a collective effort to ensure the safety and well-being of every child.

Community Support for Vulnerable Children

To participate in the “Pinwheels for Prevention” event or for more information, contact the Rio Grande Children’s Home at (956) 382-5062. Join hands with Buckner International and your neighbors to make a significant impact in the lives of children across the Valley.