Diocese of Brownsville Responds to Decades-Old Misconduct Allegation

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville has released a statement dated April 3, 2024, addressing an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Monsignor Gustavo Barrera, which purportedly occurred approximately 35 years ago. According to the statement by Bishop Daniel E. Flores, upon learning of the allegations, the Diocese took immediate action in accordance with its policies and procedures.

The Victim’s Assistance Coordinator had met with the accuser and filed a police report, despite the accuser’s decision against doing so. Subsequently, on March 15, the Diocese removed Barrera’s priestly faculties while the allegation underwent a review by the Diocesan Review Board, which is tasked with determining the credibility of such claims. Barrera tendered his resignation and retirement as the pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in McAllen, effective March 23.

Bishop Flores expresses a deep sense of sorrow and calls for prayers for everyone involved, emphasizing the Diocese’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all and the importance of reporting any suspicion of sexual abuse to local law enforcement and the Texas Department of Protective Services.

The statement reaffirms the Diocese’s commitment to creating a safe environment within its institutions and encourages individuals who have suffered abuse to contact the Victim’s Assistance Coordinator for support.

This announcement comes at a time when the Catholic Church continues to face scrutiny over past and present handling of misconduct allegations, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address such serious concerns within the Church.