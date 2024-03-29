Covid Symptoms Shift: Loss of Taste Now Accompanied by Gastrointestinal Issues, Warns Health Official

Hidalgo County’s Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, has issued a warning about the evolving symptoms of Covid-19, noting that classic signs such as loss of taste, coughing, and a runny nose are now being accompanied by significant gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea and vomiting.

“We are seeing a shift in the symptoms of Covid-19, with more patients experiencing gastrointestinal issues,” said Dr. Melendez. “It’s important for people to be aware of these changes and to get tested if they experience any symptoms.”

According to Dr. Melendez, up to 4% of the county’s hospital beds are currently filled with Covid-19 patients. Additionally, only approximately 15 to 18% of people in the county are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We continue to see hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19,” said Dr. Melendez. “It’s crucial that people get vaccinated to protect themselves and others, especially as the virus continues to mutate.”

Dr. Melendez emphasized the importance of getting tested for Covid-19 if experiencing symptoms and following the CDC’s isolation guidelines. After testing positive, individuals are recommended to isolate for at least five days.

As Easter weekend approaches, Dr. Melendez urges the community to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.