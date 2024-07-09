Community Camp Out for Adults with Disabilities: Join the Fun in Brownsville

The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a special community camp out designed specifically for adults with disabilities. This inclusive event is scheduled for Friday, July 12, at the Tony Gonzalez Urban Center, located at 34 Tony Gonzalez Drive, starting at 6 p.m. and concluding the following day at 11 a.m.

Event Details

The community camp out promises a fun and engaging experience for participants, providing an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and connect with others in a supportive environment. The event is free, but spots are limited, so it’s essential to reserve your place as soon as possible.

Participants can expect a range of activities tailored to ensure everyone has a memorable and enjoyable experience. The event aims to foster community spirit and provide a safe space for adults with disabilities to engage in recreational activities.

How to Reserve Your Spot

Reserving a spot for this event is easy. Interested individuals can call the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department at 956-551-2314 to secure their place. Alternatively, you can visit the event’s registration page at Brownsville Parks and Recreation or scan the QR code provided in promotional materials.

What to Bring

Participants should bring the following items:

Sleeping bag and pillow

Comfortable clothing

Personal toiletries

Swimwear and towel for kayaking

One guardian or parent must be present for the duration of the campout to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees.

Join the Fun

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to be part of a community-focused event. Whether you’re participating or volunteering, the community camp out is set to be a night of fun, laughter, and connection. Dedicated staff and volunteers will be on hand to ensure everyone has a fantastic time, making new friends, trying new activities, and creating lasting memories.

For more information and to stay updated on future events, follow the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department’s announcements.

URLs