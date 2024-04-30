Child Killed in Auto Pedestrian Accident in Pharr, Driver Cooperating with Police

Heartbreak in Pharr: Child Dies in Auto Pedestrian Accident, Driver Cooperates with Investigation

The Pharr community is grappling with a devastating tragedy following a fatal auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a young child over the weekend. The Pharr Police Department has released new details surrounding the incident, which occurred at an apartment complex on the 700 block of East Eller Street.

According to police reports, a man was backing out his truck when he accidentally struck the young boy. The driver, whose identity has not been released, remained at the scene and is currently cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our community,” a spokesperson from the Pharr Police Department said. “Our thoughts are with the family of the young boy during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this tragic incident.”

The community has been deeply affected by the loss, with local residents and community leaders expressing their condolences and support for the boy’s family. Safety measures in residential areas, particularly in apartment complexes, are likely to be re-evaluated in the wake of this tragedy to prevent future accidents.

As the investigation continues, the police are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation. Residents can contact the Pharr Police Department directly or visit their website at Pharr Police Department.