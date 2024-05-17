Traffic Stop on Highway 77 Leads to Massive Cocaine Seizure in Combes

Significant Drug Bust on Highway 77 in Combes

In a major victory for local law enforcement, Combes police arrested a man after discovering more than 60 pounds of cocaine hidden inside his vehicle. The drug bust occurred yesterday during a routine traffic stop on Highway 77.

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Major Discovery

The incident began when a Combes police officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, hailing from McAllen, exhibited suspicious behavior, prompting the officer to call for backup. A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene, and the trained dog’s reaction led to a thorough search of the vehicle.

K-9 Unit Uncovers Hidden Cocaine

Upon inspection, the K-9 officer discovered several black bundles concealed within the vehicle. These bundles were later tested and confirmed to contain cocaine, weighing in at over 60 pounds. The successful intervention underscores the critical role that K-9 units play in law enforcement, particularly in detecting concealed narcotics.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Combes Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently handling the case. While the driver’s name has not been released, it is known that he has since been released from custody pending further investigation. The substantial quantity of cocaine seized highlights the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

This significant seizure has been met with commendation from the community and law enforcement agencies alike. The cooperation between patrol officers and specialized units like the K-9 team is crucial in maintaining public safety and disrupting illegal drug activities.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to combat drug trafficking. This incident serves as a reminder of the persistent threats posed by illegal narcotics and the importance of diligent law enforcement.