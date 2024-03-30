Brownsville PD Seeks Public’s Help in Capturing Serial Robber

The Brownsville Police Department is urgently seeking assistance from the public to apprehend a serial robber responsible for multiple thefts at a local Target store. The suspect, captured on surveillance cameras, is seen fleeing the scene in a gray Dodge Caravan.

Authorities are calling on anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Brownsville PD by dialing (956) 548-7000. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers line at (956) 546-8477.

The collaboration between law enforcement and the community is crucial in ensuring the safety and security of our neighborhoods. By working together, we can help bring this serial robber to justice and prevent further incidents.

For more details on this case and how you can assist, please contact the Brownsville Police Department or visit their website here.