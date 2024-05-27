Brownsville PD Arrests Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Armando Rivera

Two Men Arrested in Brownsville Murder Investigation

Brownsville Police Department arrested two men on Saturday in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Armando Rivera. The suspects, 35-year-old Alejandro Alvarado and Luciano Cesar Avina, now face multiple charges and substantial bonds.

Details of the Arrests

Alejandro Alvarado was arraigned on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm. His bond was set at $355,000. According to police reports, Alvarado shot Rivera in the head, resulting in Rivera’s death on May 18th.

The second suspect, Luciano Cesar Avina, was arrested for shooting Rivera at his home. Although no one was injured at that time, Avina faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun. His bond was set at $205,000.

Community Impact and Response

The arrests have brought some relief to the community as Brownsville PD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The swift action taken by law enforcement highlights their commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to uncover more details about the events leading up to Rivera’s death. The community is encouraged to provide any information that may assist in the investigation.