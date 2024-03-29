Brownsville Firefighters, Los Fresnos Crews Quell Large Grassfire in Two-Hour Battle

Brownsville and Los Fresnos fire crews worked together to extinguish a large grassfire that broke out near Old Port Isabel Road and Farm to Market Road 511. The fire, which consumed approximately 15 acres, was brought under control after a two-hour battle.

The swift response of the firefighters helped prevent any structural damage to the surrounding area. Despite the size of the blaze, no injuries were reported.

“We are grateful for the quick and coordinated efforts of our firefighters from both Brownsville and Los Fresnos,” said a spokesperson for the Brownsville Fire Department. “Their professionalism and teamwork were instrumental in containing the fire and ensuring the safety of our community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and fire officials urge the public to remain vigilant, especially during dry and windy conditions when the risk of wildfires is high.