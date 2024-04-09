Brownsville Enforces Stage Two Water Restrictions Amid Reservoir Shortage

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is issuing an important reminder to the community about the ongoing stage two water restrictions, as the city grapples with decreasing water levels in key reservoirs. The Amistad and Falcon reservoirs are currently at a mere 22.55% of their normal conservation capacity—a figure that officials describe as critically low.

Given the situation’s gravity, residents are asked to diligently follow the established watering schedules, which are now mandatory. These schedules are tailored based on the last digit of your residential address to ensure even distribution and optimal conservation across the city.

For detailed information on when and how you can water your lawns and gardens, Brownsville residents should visit Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s watering schedule page. The page provides crucial information that will help residents comply with the restrictions and contribute to the community’s water-saving efforts.

In the face of these challenges, the cooperation of every resident becomes vital. By adhering to these restrictions, the Brownsville community can work together to manage the water supply more efficiently and ensure that there’s enough to go around during this period of scarcity.