Pharr’s New Initiative: Free Yard Clean-Up for Seniors, Disabled, and Veterans

Pharr Introduces Complimentary Yard Maintenance for Eligible Residents

In a commendable initiative aimed at supporting its community members, the City of Pharr has launched a yard clean-up program specifically designed for seniors, disabled residents, and veterans. This program is part of the city’s efforts to assist those who may find yard maintenance challenging and is offered completely free of charge.

Program Details and Eligibility

Administered by the city’s Code Compliance Division, the program involves city staff visiting homes to perform various yard maintenance tasks such as gardening, weeding, and removal of unwanted branches. “It’s a way for us to show support and ensure that our community remains beautiful and accessible for everyone,” mentioned a city official during the announcement.

To be eligible for this service, applicants must reside within Pharr city limits and meet one of the following criteria: be 65 years or older, have a disability, or be a veteran. The program aims to not only assist in maintaining properties but also to foster a sense of community and civic pride.

How to Apply

Residents of Pharr who are interested in taking advantage of this program are encouraged to contact the City’s Code Compliance Division directly. Applications can be made by calling 402-2633, where city staff will guide applicants through the process and schedule a visit.

Community Impact

The yard clean-up program is expected to have a significant positive impact on the community, particularly for those who may struggle with the physical demands of yard upkeep. By assisting these residents, Pharr is taking a proactive step towards inclusive community support.

Further Information

This program not only enhances the visual appeal of the community but also ensures that all members of Pharr can enjoy a well-maintained living environment, regardless of their physical capabilities or age.

Supportive Services in Pharr

For additional details or to see if you qualify for the yard clean-up program, please call the Pharr Code Compliance Division at (956) 402-2633.