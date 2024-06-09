19-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After High-Speed Crash on Queen Isabella Causeway

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen Isabella Causeway

Over the weekend, a tragic accident occurred on the Queen Isabella Causeway, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), 19-year-old Alexandra Gomez was driving a red motorcycle at a high rate of speed when she rear-ended a GMC Sierra truck.

The collision took place as Gomez was traveling along the causeway. The impact of the crash caused severe injuries, and she was promptly transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the factors that led to the fatal collision. The case remains under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.