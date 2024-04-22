Fatal Accident in Edinburg: DPS Seeks Fugitive Driver After Deadly Collision

Devastating Multi-Vehicle Collision in Edinburg Results in Fatality and Injuries

The community of Edinburg is in mourning after a catastrophic traffic accident involving three vehicles led to the death of one individual and injuries to several others. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently investigating the incident, which occurred yesterday evening on FM 1925 and Uresti Road.

The Incident Details

According to preliminary reports from DPS, the accident began when a silver Malibu, driven by 49-year-old Edgar Ivan Garcia, reportedly lost control, striking a mailbox and a fence before impacting a black Tahoe. The collision with the Malibu caused the Tahoe to halt abruptly, leading a white Chevy Camaro to collide with it. Tragically, Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three occupants of the Tahoe were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Ongoing Search for Hit-and-Run Driver

In a concerning development, the driver of the Chevy Camaro fled the scene on foot following the crash. DPS has launched a manhunt for this individual, who is now a key figure in their ongoing investigation. “We are doing everything we can to locate the driver who fled, as they hold critical information that is crucial to our understanding of how this tragic event unfolded,” a DPS spokesperson stated.

DPS’s Call to the Public

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the fleeing driver to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Weslaco DPS office directly.

The Community Response

As the investigation continues, the community has come together to support the families affected by this tragedy. Local authorities are also reminding drivers of the importance of road safety and the severe consequences of leaving the scene of an accident.

For more information on this ongoing investigation or to report tips, please contact the Weslaco DPS office at (956) 565-7600. Your cooperation could be vital in bringing closure to this case and preventing further tragedies on our roads.

Road Safety and Community Cooperation

The Edinburg community and local law enforcement stress the importance of safety and vigilance on the roads. Together, we can work towards a safer environment for all drivers and passengers.