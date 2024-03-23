Unreported Cash Crackdown: CBP Officers Nab $114K at South Texas Border

Over $114,000 in Hidden Currency Seized by CBP at Brownsville Port

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry recently made a significant seizure of over $114,000 in unreported currency. The cash was discovered hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination, marking the second instance this week where CBP officers in South Texas have seized more than $100,000 in unreported currency.

Acting Port Director Michael Reyes highlighted the importance of these seizures, stating, “This is the second outbound seizure of more than $100,000 in unreported currency in South Texas this week.” He emphasized the dedication of CBP officers to upholding the law and safeguarding the nation’s borders.

It is important to note that while it is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. Additionally, concealing such currency with the intent to evade reporting requirements is also a federal offense.

Failure to declare may result in the seizure of the currency and/or arrest. For more information on currency reporting requirements and procedures, please visit the CBP website.

