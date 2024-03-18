TxDOT Takes to McAllen: A Campaign to Curb Traffic Fatalities (Traffic Safety)

TxDOT’s Be Safe Drive Smart Campaign: A Drive for Safer Streets in McAllen

In an effort to enhance traffic safety, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) took to the streets of McAllen this morning as part of their Be Safe Drive Smart campaign. With McAllen being one of the cities with the highest traffic volumes, it’s also more susceptible to auto, pedestrian, and cyclist accidents.

Traffic Safety

TxDOT’s Public Information Officer, Rey Pedrosa, shed light on the gravity of the situation, stating, “Altogether, pedestrians and bicyclists account for one in five of all traffic fatalities in the state of Texas. Failure to yield the right of way, driver inattention, and speeding are the top factors in pedestrian-involved crashes.”

The campaign’s primary goal is to remind motorists about traffic safety laws and reduce the number of crashes due to traffic violations in the region and across Texas. By doing so, TxDOT aims to make roads safer for everyone, including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

For more information on the Be Safe Drive Smart campaign and tips on how to stay safe on the roads, visit TxDOT’s official website. Additionally, for updates on local traffic conditions and safety tips, check out foxrgv.tv/weather.

If you have any concerns or need assistance regarding road safety, you can contact TxDOT.