Distracted Driving Takes Center Stage in April Awareness Campaign by Texas DOT

April has been designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is dedicated to spotlighting this significant safety issue. Reports show that distracted driving remains a major factor in traffic accidents, ranking as the second leading cause behind these often tragic incidents.

Our correspondent, Karen Lucero, shares data from TxDOT revealing the grave impact of distracted driving: nearly 400 preventable deaths in Texas last year alone. In the Pharr district, encompassing Cameron and other counties, distracted driving led to over 2,000 crashes, resulting in six deaths and 46 serious injuries.

Despite a notable 18% reduction in fatalities from the previous year, officials insist that more progress is needed. “Every year, we send out messages during April to remind everybody to put their phones down. It’s simply not enough,” a TxDOT spokesperson stated.

To combat this issue, TxDOT offers clear recommendations for drivers: keep phones out of reach, utilize “Do Not Disturb” settings, or pull over to a safe location before engaging in any activity that could divert attention from the road. They also encourage spreading the word among friends, family, and colleagues about the commitment to not text or call while driving.

The dangers of distracted driving were brought into sharp focus earlier this year with the death of a 59-year-old cyclist in San Benito, who was fatally struck by a distracted driver now facing negligent homicide charges. TxDOT reminds drivers that using a phone behind the wheel is not just risky—it can carry fines up to $200.

In conclusion, as we observe Distracted Driving Awareness Month, let’s reaffirm our commitment to safe driving practices and remember that when we’re behind the wheel, our primary responsibility is to keep our eyes on the road and our hands on the wheel. For more information on how to stay safe and adhere to driving regulations, visit TxDOT’s official website.