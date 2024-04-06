Tuberculosis Case Reported at San Benito High School, Testing Underway

A confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) at San Benito High School has prompted swift action from local health authorities and school administrators. The Cameron County Public Health Department alerted San Benito CISD on March 27th that an individual at the high school had tested positive for the disease.

In response, school administrators have compiled a list of students and staff who may have been in close contact with the infected person and are therefore subject to testing. The list includes 148 students from San Benito High School, 12 students from the Veterans Memorial Academy, and six staff members. Parents of these individuals received an email requesting that their children undergo TB testing.

Testing will be conducted at the San Benito High School gymnasium between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The school district and health department are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the community. For additional questions or concerns, individuals are encouraged to contact the provided phone number at 574-8753.

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body. Early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing the spread of the disease. The community is urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with health officials during this time.