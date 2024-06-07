Tragic Rollover Accident on 281 in Edinburg Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Edinburg Claims Life of 20-Year-Old Woman

Authorities in Edinburg are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman this morning. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Highway 281, just south of Los Venados in Hidalgo County.

According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Maria Hernandez, the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading north. The vehicle, occupied by a male driver and two female passengers, veered off the road after a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to roll over several times and end up in a ditch.

“The preliminary report revealed that a Dodge Ram occupied by a male driver and two female passengers was heading north when a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to veer off the road,” Hernandez stated.

The tragic accident left one of the passengers, 20-year-old Maria Lizbeth Nava, dead at the scene due to her injuries. The driver and the other female passenger were transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition.

These tire marks left by the Dodge pickup truck illustrate the severity of the crash, with the vehicle rolling over multiple times before coming to a stop in the ditch.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any contributing factors and prevent future occurrences.

The community is reminded of the importance of vehicle maintenance, including regular tire checks, to ensure safety on the roads. This incident serves as a tragic reminder of how quickly and unexpectedly a routine drive can turn into a fatal accident.