Galveston Resident Dies in Rollover Accident Near FM 649 in Starr County

DPS Investigates Fatal Rollover Accident in Starr County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a tragic rollover accident that occurred in Starr County near Farm to Market Road 649. The incident took place when the driver, identified as Sergio Flores Ramos, fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the roadway, leading to a fatal crash.

Officials report that Ramos, a resident of Galveston, was driving the vehicle seen in the image above when the accident happened. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and transported Ramos to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The accident highlights the dangers of drowsy driving and serves as a somber reminder of the importance of staying alert and well-rested while operating a vehicle. The DPS continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to gather more details about what led to this tragic event.

The community is urged to exercise caution and prioritize safety on the roads to prevent such devastating incidents. Authorities are also reminding drivers to take regular breaks and avoid driving when fatigued.

For more information and updates on this investigation, stay tuned to local news outlets and official announcements from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

