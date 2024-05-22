Toddler’s Condition Improves After Brutal Abuse in Edinburg; Suspects Charged

Edinburg Child Abuse Victim in Stable Condition; Three Arrested

New developments have emerged in the Edinburg child abuse case that shocked the community just a few days ago. Edinburg officials have confirmed that the 17-month-old girl involved is now in stable condition and remains hospitalized at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi.

Incident Details

The harrowing incident came to light on May 7th when the toddler was taken to a doctor with visible bruises and a laceration under her chin. Authorities revealed that the child had been beaten with a wooden board. The severity of her injuries prompted immediate medical and police intervention.

Arrests and Charges

Following a swift investigation, Edinburg Police Department arrested the child’s mother, Selena Quintanilla, and Maria del Rosario Castillo. Both women face multiple charges, including injury to a child. Additionally, Selena Quintanilla’s boyfriend, Matthew Martinez, was detained and charged in connection with the abuse.

Current Condition of the Victim

Despite the brutal treatment she endured, the young girl is now reported to be in stable condition. She continues to receive medical care at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring her recovery.

Community Reaction

The case has drawn widespread outrage and concern from the Edinburg community and beyond. Child welfare advocates and community members are calling for justice and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, authorities are determined to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable. The Edinburg Police Department urges anyone with additional information about the case to come forward to aid in their efforts.

Contact Information

Anyone with relevant information can contact the Edinburg Police Department to assist in the ongoing investigation.