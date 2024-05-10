Tragic Abuse in Edinburg: Toddler Hospitalized, Three Family Members Charged

A Harrowing Discovery in Edinburg

The Edinburg community has been shaken by a severe case of child abuse uncovered by local authorities. The Edinburg Police Department is actively investigating after three individuals, including the child’s mother, were implicated in the abuse of a 17-month-old toddler.

Court Arraignments and Charges

Earlier this afternoon, Selena Quintanilla Silva, 21, the mother of the toddler, and Maria del Rosario Castillo, 50, were arraigned at the Edinburg Municipal Court. They face grave charges, including injury to a child and child endangerment, with their bonds set at $420,000. The details of the case emerged when the child was brought to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, unresponsive with visible bruising and a laceration under her chin.

Details of the Incident

Upon receiving the report of an injured child, Edinburg police responded promptly. The investigation deepened when Silva and Castillo made incriminating statements regarding the toddler’s injuries. Authorities noted that the injuries were a mix of older and recent wounds, highlighting a pattern of ongoing abuse. Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was airlifted to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Further Arrests and CPS Involvement

Adding to the complexity of the case, Silva’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Matthew Martinez, was arrested by Beaumont police and is pending transfer to Edinburg for his arraignment. He, along with the previously mentioned individuals, lived in the same household as the child. Child Protective Services (CPS) has been engaged to ensure the safety and welfare of the toddler moving forward.

Community Response and Calls for Vigilance

This case has ignited a strong response from the community, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and report any signs of child abuse. The Edinburg Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in protecting vulnerable children and preventing such tragedies.

Ongoing Investigation

As this investigation continues, more details are expected to be disclosed. The community remains concerned for the welfare of the young child and hopeful for justice in this deeply troubling situation.

