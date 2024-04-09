Third Suspect Found Guilty in 2020 Murder of Lesley Maurice Hunter in Harlingen

In a significant development in a high-profile case, a man was found guilty today for his involvement in the murder of Lesley Maurice Hunter. This marks the third conviction in a case that has gripped the city of Harlingen since October 2020.

According to authorities, Eduardo Aceves collaborated with Juan Lozano and Angel Pisano in the brutal stabbing of Hunter. The tragic incident took place at the 3200 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip, where Hunter reported that a man had forcibly entered his home and stabbed him multiple times. Despite efforts to save him, Hunter succumbed to his injuries nine days later.

Aceves’ conviction brings a sense of partial closure to a case that has left the community shaken. As the third person tried in connection with this heinous crime, his guilty verdict underscores the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement and the legal system.

The sentencing for Eduardo Aceves is scheduled for May, where he will face the consequences of his actions. As this case moves towards its conclusion, the community continues to mourn the loss of Lesley Maurice Hunter and hopes for full accountability for all those involved in his untimely death.