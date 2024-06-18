Storm Sewer Installation Causes Road Closures in Brownsville

Brownsville Road Closures: Cleveland Street Shut Down for Sewer Installation

In Brownsville, TxDOT officials are reminding drivers of ongoing road closures. Cleveland Street, east of International Boulevard, is currently closed due to the installation of a storm sewer system. This closure will remain in effect until June 21st, with the road closed daily until 5 p.m.

These road closures are essential for the installation of the new storm sewer system, which is expected to improve drainage and reduce the risk of flooding in the area. The project aims to enhance the city’s infrastructure and ensure better water management during heavy rains.

Road Closure Details

Location : Cleveland Street, east of International Boulevard

: Cleveland Street, east of International Boulevard Duration : Until June 21st

: Until June 21st Daily Closure Time: Until 5 p.m.

Impact on Drivers

Drivers in the area are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time to navigate around the closure. TxDOT officials are working diligently to complete the installation as quickly as possible to minimize disruption to traffic.

Stay Informed

For continuous updates on road closures and traffic conditions, residents can visit the TxDOT website or follow local news sources. Keeping informed about ongoing and upcoming road projects can help residents plan their commutes more effectively.