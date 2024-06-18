Weslaco Boosts Flood Prevention Efforts Amid Storm Warnings

Flood prevention is a high priority for local cities as storms approach. In Weslaco, the city has increased the maintenance of its drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. This proactive approach comes in response to past flooding experiences in the area.

“We want to be prepared. We want all department heads to be on the same page. If anything comes up, we want to ensure we’re there for our citizens and react quickly. I believe that all of us are on the same page, and we’re prepared,” says Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez.

The city continues its efforts to improve drainage infrastructure in preparation for the impending storms. Mayor Gonzalez emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in these efforts, particularly by avoiding littering, which can block the drainage system.

Enhanced Drainage Maintenance

Weslaco has ramped up its drainage system maintenance to handle potential heavy rainfall. Regular inspections and cleaning are being conducted to ensure that the drainage system functions efficiently. These measures are crucial in preventing water from accumulating and causing floods.

Community Cooperation

Mayor Gonzalez urges residents to assist in flood prevention efforts by avoiding littering. Trash and debris can block drainage systems, leading to water backups and increased flood risk. By keeping the streets and drainage areas clear, the community can help ensure the drainage system works effectively.

Preparedness and Response

The city’s proactive measures include coordinated efforts among various departments to respond swiftly to any flooding incidents. This readiness is essential to protect residents and minimize damage during severe weather conditions.

Weslaco’s commitment to flood prevention highlights the importance of both governmental and community efforts in mitigating flood risks. By working together, the city aims to safeguard its residents and properties from the adverse effects of heavy rainfall and flooding.

For more information on Weslaco’s flood prevention initiatives and how you can contribute, visit the city’s official website.

