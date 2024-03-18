Empowering South Texas: Mayors and Officials Form South Texas Alliance to Tackle Regional Challenges

South Texas Cities Unite to Tackle Regional Challenges

In a significant move to address the pressing issues facing the southernmost region of Texas, mayors and officials from across South Texas convened in Edinburg today for a crucial meeting. Hosted by the South Texas Alliance of Cities, the gathering aimed to discuss a wide range of topics including political, economic, and infrastructural concerns that impact the area.

The meeting took place at the UT-RGV School of Medicine and saw the participation of a diverse panel, including eight mayors from across South Texas, Border Patrol agents, and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Speaking to FOX RGV, Judge Cortez highlighted the primary goals of the newly formed alliance. “They formed an alliance of cities in order to better our area and to give our people more opportunities. I was invited here to give a report on the workforce group that I have formed and to talk about the subject of poverty levels in our region,” he explained.

One of the key topics discussed was the economic development of the region, with a particular focus on future projects like the expansion of Interstate 69. Additionally, the mayors delved into initiatives aimed at protecting the agriculture sector, a critical component of the local economy.

Legislative matters also took center stage, especially concerning border issues such as Senate Bill 4 (SB4). Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. expressed concerns about the challenges faced by local law enforcement in enforcing such legislation. “It will be hard for our police department to enforce that. But it’s up to Congress to pass common-sense, bipartisan bills that add more agents and acknowledge our region, which will ultimately help our border overall,” he stated.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities plans to continue its efforts throughout the week, hosting meetings across the region to monitor the socioeconomic progress of their cities. This coalition represents a united front in the pursuit of a brighter future for South Texas, aiming to foster economic growth, improve infrastructure, and address critical issues affecting the community.