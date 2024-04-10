Hidalgo County Declares Drought Disaster, Seeks State Aid Amid Dry Spell

Hidalgo County is officially under a disaster declaration due to a severe drought affecting South Texas. County Judge Richard Cortez made the announcement, highlighting the prolonged dry conditions that have prompted this urgent response. This declaration is a vital first step in seeking much-needed statewide aid to combat the effects of the drought.

The area has been experiencing significant dryness, and forecasts predict a continued dry summer ahead. This drought declaration, effective for one week, signals the severity of the situation and the need for immediate action. Next Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court will vote on whether to extend this declaration, based on the ongoing conditions and the need for further assistance.

Judge Cortez’s proactive measures reflect the seriousness of the drought’s impact on the community, agriculture, and local water resources. This declaration is crucial for mobilizing resources and drawing attention to the need for support and relief measures.

Residents and local officials are urged to stay informed and prepared as the situation develops. For more updates on this and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv. The community’s resilience and cooperation are essential as Hidalgo County navigates through these challenging conditions.