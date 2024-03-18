Public Alert: Assistance Needed to Find Suspect in Elderly and Child Abuse Case

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is urgently calling on the public to assist in locating a man wanted for serious charges. Randy Cedillo, a 33-year-old male, is currently sought for an injury to a child, elderly, and/or disabled person charge, making his apprehension a top priority for local authorities.

Cedillo was last reported to be seen in the area of Monte Alto, and law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. The charges against Cedillo are grave, as they involve harm to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has provided two contact numbers for those who might have information: the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114 and the Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477. Callers can remain anonymous, and their assistance could be instrumental in ensuring that justice is served.

The importance of community involvement in cases like these cannot be overstated. It is through the vigilance and cooperation of residents that law enforcement can effectively protect and serve. If you have any information that could lead to the location and arrest of Randy Cedillo, you are strongly encouraged to contact the authorities.