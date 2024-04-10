Progreso in Flux: City Council Plans Special Election After Mayor’s Resignation

The Progreso City Council convened this morning to address the city’s political future following the resignation of Mayor Corrado Alaniz. The resignation comes in the wake of Alaniz’s arrest on March 18th for conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. Despite the charges, Alaniz was initially allowed to remain in office, raising concerns among the community.

Residents are calling for change, citing years of political stagnation dominated by a few families. In response, the City Council has taken steps to refresh the political landscape. During the meeting, officials appointed Raul Flores as a new council member, who will serve until November. While some residents expressed disappointment over the lack of broader community consultation in Flores’ appointment, others are hopeful for accountability and change.

A special election for the mayor’s seat has been officially called, with city officials given 120 days to set a date, pending approval from the Secretary of State’s office. Alaniz is currently out on a $100,000 bond as the city awaits further developments.

Progreso residents are eager for a new chapter in their city’s governance, seeking transparency and progress.

As the special election approaches, the community’s involvement and vigilance will be crucial in shaping Progreso’s future and ensuring that their voices are heard in the political process.