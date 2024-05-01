Progreso Calls for Candidates in Wake of Ex-Mayor’s Drug Charges: Election Details Announced

Progreso Announces Special Mayoral Election Following Former Mayor’s Resignation

In a significant turn of events in Progreso, city officials have announced a special election for the mayoral seat to be held on June 15. This announcement came during a well-attended city council meeting, which also saw the presence of city attorney Javier Villalobos. The decision marks a pivotal moment for the town as it seeks to move past the controversy surrounding its former mayor, Gerardo Jerry Alaniz.

Alaniz, who was recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking, resigned from his position a few weeks ago. His resignation has left the city in a transitional phase, with local residents expressing a strong desire for change and stability. “Our town is prepared for change, and we’re ready for change,” stated Sandra Estrada, a Progreso resident, reflecting the community’s sentiment.

During today’s meeting, the council members also voted to enter into a contract with the Hidalgo County Elections Department to manage the upcoming election. This decision follows previous uncertainties when the council could not set an election date due to pending approval from the Secretary of State’s office. According to Villalobos, “the unexpired term of the mayor doesn’t expire this November but next November. So whoever wins for mayor right now will be there till the unexpired term finishes.”

The council’s resolution provides a brief window for potential candidates, who have until Monday to submit their paperwork to run for office. This rapid development underscores the urgency with which Progreso is addressing the leadership vacuum.

Amid these local changes, Alaniz appeared in federal court this morning in Brownsville. His trial is set to begin with jury selection on July 8, followed by the trial proper on July 22. This case continues to capture the attention of Progreso residents, many of whom are eager for closure and new leadership.

Potential candidates and residents seeking more information on the election can visit the Progreso City Council’s official website.