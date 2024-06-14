Prevent Heat-Related Illnesses: How to Stay Safe in Triple Digit Heat

Experts Share Tips to Stay Safe Amid Dangerous Summer Temperatures

As we continue to experience dangerous temperatures in our region, conditions are expected to worsen as we move further into the summer. To prevent heat-related illnesses, reporter Samantha Ruiz spoke with experts who shared essential tips on staying safe during extreme heat.

High temperatures can be particularly risky for those working outdoors. Triple-digit temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include headaches, body cramps, dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating after prolonged sun exposure.

“It’s important to stay hydrated with water, Gatorade, Powerade, or electrolyte mixes like SOS,” experts recommend. “Once you start feeling different, such as faintness or a cold sensation despite the heat, it’s a sign you need to take action to cool down.”

Fire officials noted that individuals with diabetes are more susceptible to dehydration, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. According to South Texas Health System, 27% of Valley residents are diagnosed with diabetes. If you notice signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

“If someone appears sluggish or dizzy, it’s crucial to get them out of the heat quickly and hydrate them. Provide cool water and remove excess clothing to help them cool off,” authorities advised.

To prevent heatstroke, it is recommended to wear light-colored clothing, a hat to protect your head from the sun, take 10 to 15-minute breaks, and eat small, slow meals. Additionally, avoid direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

By following these tips, residents can reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and stay safe during the extreme summer temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley.

