Extreme Heat Risks for Pregnant Women: What You Need to Know

Extreme heat can be dangerous for anyone, but for pregnant women, the risks are even greater. Robin, an ObGyn, discusses what every pregnant person should know during a heatwave in today’s Health Minute.

Understanding the Risks

Heatwaves can cause significant discomfort and pose serious health risks for pregnant women. According to Dr. Catherine Caponero, an ObGyn with Cleveland Clinic, pregnant women are at an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. “Due to the physiologic changes during pregnancy, there are differences in blood flow, making it more challenging for pregnant women to regulate their body temperature,” says Caponero.

Not only can extreme heat be harmful to the pregnant individual, but it can also lead to complications for the developing fetus. Maintaining a safe body temperature is crucial for a healthy pregnancy.

Tips for Staying Safe During Heatwaves

To stay safe in the heat, Dr. Caponero recommends several key strategies:

Stay Indoors During Peak Heat: Try to remain inside during the hottest parts of the day. If you need to go outside, wear light-colored clothing and dress in layers to keep cool. Monitor Air Quality: Check the air quality index before heading outdoors. Breathing polluted air can be particularly harmful to pregnant women. Stay Hydrated: Consuming between 8 and 12 glasses of water daily is essential. “Many pregnant women can’t tolerate plain water, so flavoring it with fruits or a splash of juice can be helpful,” Caponero suggests. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to how your body feels. If something doesn’t seem right, it’s important to consult with a doctor immediately. “Taking care of yourself and listening to your body is one of the best things you can do as a pregnant patient,” Caponero advises.

Why Hydration and Air Quality Matter

Proper hydration helps in maintaining body temperature and preventing heat-related illnesses. Dehydration can lead to serious complications, including preterm labor. Therefore, it’s vital to keep fluid levels up, especially during extreme heat.

Air quality is another critical factor. Poor air quality can exacerbate respiratory issues and increase the risk of complications. Pregnant women should avoid outdoor activities when air pollution levels are high.

Community Resources and Support

Local health departments and community centers often provide resources and support for pregnant women during heatwaves. Utilizing these services can help ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy.

For more tips and detailed advice on handling extreme heat during pregnancy, follow updates from health organizations and consult with your healthcare provider.