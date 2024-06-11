Port Isabel Detention Center Holds Over 1,000 Amid Strategic Border Operations

Inside Port Isabel Service Detention Center: Over 1,000 Detainees and Strategic Border Operations

Today, officials gave a detailed tour of the Port Isabel Service Detention Center, located northwest of Brownsville. The facility, with a capacity to hold nearly 1,200 detainees, currently houses over 1,000 individuals. According to ICE, these detainees are considered national risks, threats to public safety, or individuals who have crossed the border illegally.

“Even during Covid, the number of people detained at the facility remained relatively stable. Last year, there were times when the facility was at maximum capacity, consistently holding 1,175 detainees. We had to find ways to transfer detainees to the interior or identify individuals who could be released to free up space,” said Miguel Vergara, ERO Harlingen Field Office Director.

Strategically located near the US-Mexico border, the center is one of nine designated locations where judges hear asylum cases. This proximity to the border and other key components of border security makes it a vital piece in the homeland security puzzle.

“It can then effect the consequence of removing individuals from the United States who crossed illegally and were found not to have a right to remain. This center not only handles detention and deportation but also supports investigations and field operations, including inspections by border patrol,” Vergara explained.

During the tour, officials demonstrated the process by which immigrants are handled upon arrival. Undocumented individuals are escorted to waiting rooms equipped with resources in multiple languages and offered medical services. Private booths are available for detainees to discuss their asylum cases with CSI officers.

Officials emphasized the importance of using legal pathways to enter the United States and encouraged the community to adhere to these protocols to ensure safety and order.

The tour provided a comprehensive view of the operations within the Port Isabel Service Detention Center, highlighting its critical role in managing immigration and maintaining national security.

